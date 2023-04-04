Izdvajamo Servisne informacije

Zbog radova na mreži u sredu bez struje potez oko Romulijane i deo Vražogrnca

04.04.2023.
U sredu 05.04.2023.god. zbog radova na mreži bez napajanja električnom energijom biće u vremenu :

Od 10:00h do 14:00h:

Gamzigrad – potez Romulijana.

Od 10:00h do 13:00h:

Vražogrnac – deo oko Železničke stanice

