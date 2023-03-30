Izdvajamo Servisne informacije

Planska isključenja električne energije za PETAK

30.03.2023.
Dodaj komentar
Objavio/la: mocnaruka
FOTO: ilustracija/pixabay.com
POGLEDAJTE PODKAST 'PRIČE U NAMA'

U petak 31.03.2023. godine zbog radova na mreži bez napajanja električnom energijom biće u vremenu:

Od 10:00h do 10:30h:

– Stambena zgrada Timočke bune br.4,

– Nikole Pašića od br.66 do br.96,

– Vojvode Putnika od br.1 do br.4.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar