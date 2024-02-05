Kultura

Izložba slika Milice Miletić Hager u Boljevcu

05.02.2024.

U četvrtak 8. februara će u Boljevcu biti otvorena izložba slika autorke Milice Miletić Hager.

Izložba pod nazivom „Plam i sena“ biće postavljena u Kulturnom centru Boljevac, gde će svi zainteresovani imati priliku da je razgledaju.

