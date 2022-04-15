Kultura

Istorijski arhiv priredio izložbu „Plakat kroz vreme 1883-1945“

15.04.2022.
Objavio/la: Ognjen Branković

Povodom obeležavanja Dana Arhiva, Istorijski arhiv „Timočka krajina“ Zaječar priredio je izložbu pod naslovom „Plakat kroz vreme 1883-1945“.

Izložba je otvorena u Galeriji Arhiva u petak, 15. aprila 2022. godine, u 13 časova.

