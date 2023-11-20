Društvo

Biblioteka ne radi u sredu zbog stručnog seminara

20.11.2023.
bty

Zbog održavanja stručnog seminara, u sredu 22. novembra 2023. godine, Biblioteka u Zaječaru neće raditi.

Kako saopštavaju iz ove ustanove, istog dana ni ogranak biblioteke u Kotlujevcu neće raditi sa korisnicima.

