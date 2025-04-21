Društvo Izdvajamo Vesti Zdravlje

5 grešaka koje pravimo kod prelaska s posne na mrsnu ishranu

21.04.2025.
Foto: Pixabay

Vaskršnji post je najduži, kao i najstrožiji, a pored svih prednosti koje nam donosi.

Postoji i jedna mana ili zamka koju nosi njegov završetak, a to su “gladne oči”.

Obično je nakon dugog posta, kada se ne jedu namirnice životinjskog porekla, a nekim danima ne unose ni biljne masnoće.

Želja za mrsnom hranom veća od stvarnih potreba našeg tela, kaže za naš portal nutricionista Dijana Radetić.

Na vama je da istrajete u smirenosti i suzdržanju. Posebno na sam dan Vaskrsa (kada je iskušenje najveće).

Jer ako se budete trudili da u dva obroka nadoknatite sve one mrsne đakonije kojih ste se poslednjih dana lišavali . Nećete se lepo provesti.

Foto: Pixabay

– U zavisnosti od običaja tokom Vaskrsa neko će mrsiti već za doručak, a neko tek za ručak.

Bez obzira na to trebalo bi biti staložen i umeren da biste izbegli digestivne probleme i tako pokvarili veselje.

Šta će se naći na Vaskršnjoj trpezi zavisi od tradicije određenog regiona, kao i same porodice.

-U svakom slučaju kuvana jaja su nezaobilazna. Kod nekih se sprema kuvana kolenica, kobasica, šunka. Kod drugih pečenje, a ne treba zaboraviti ni na kolače.

Kao što vidimo iz priloženog, nakon dugog uzdržavanja od mesnih i masnih proizvoda. Prvi dan mrsa obiluje baš ovakvim namirnicama i zato je važno biti umeren. Savetuje sagovornica.

Sledi pet najčešćih grešaka koje pravimo kod prelaska sa posne na mrsnu ishranu, kao i način da to uradite pravilno.

  • Prejedanje da se prekida post, telu su potrebni manji, ali češći obroci. Postepeno treba povećavati veličinu obroka i period između obroka. Do postizanja redovne rutine u ishrani. Takođe, možda i ne morate da uzmete sve od pripremljene trpeze za ručak, ostavite nešto i za večeru.

  • Halapljivost – Dobro je uzimatimanje zalogaje hrane i dobro ih sažvakati kako bi se olakšalo varanje. Ne zaboravite da varenje hrane počinje već u ustima.

  • Zanemarivanje povrća – Napunite pola tanjira povrćem, ono ne služi samo kao prilog, nego pomaže u kontroli apetita. Kao i da se manje pojede teške i masne hrane.

Alkohol na prazan stomak – Ne pijte alkohol na prazan stomakotvara apetit i umanjuje kontrolu pri jelu.

  • Preskakanje vode – Ne zaboravite na vodu. Samo jedan gram alkohola nosi sedam kalorija.
  • A ukoliko birate neko alkoholno piće koje još sadrži i nešto šećera i/ili masti u sebi onda dobijate pravu kalorijsku bombu. Posle čaše alkoholnog pića, obavezno polako ispijte čašu vode.

Kurir/Zaječar online/A.A

 

