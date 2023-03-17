Izdvajamo Servisne informacije

Zbog radova na mreži deo Velikog Izvora u PONEDELJAK bez struje

18.03.2023.
U pondeljak 20.03.2023. godine zbog radova na mreži bez napajanja električnom energijom biće u vremenu:

Od 09:00h do 10:00h:

Veliki Izvor – potez Zadrugar

Od 10:00h do 12:00h:

Deo Velikog Izvora – donji kraj (oko benzinske pumpe).

