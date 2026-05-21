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Za večnost: Demi Mur ostavila svoje otiske u Kanu

21.05.2026.
(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Za večnost: Demi Mur ostavila svoje otiske u Kanu

Demi Mur je bez razmišljanja glavna atrakcija ovogodišnjeg Kanskog festivala.

Poznata glumica je najpre svakoga dana plenila pažnju svojim mršavim izgledom i raskošnim haljinama, a sada je otišla i korak dalje.

Ona je u prisustvu organizatora filmskog festivala, predstavnika grada Kana i mnogobrojinih predstavnika medija ostavila svoje otiske u kalupu namenjenom za to.

(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Ovo je praksa koja se često dešava kada dolaze velike zvezde na tamošnjem bulevaru, pa se ostave otisci za uspomenu.

(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Demi Mur u svojoj 64. godini života izgleda bolje nego ikada i čini se da nikada nije toliko uživala u pažnji javnosti. Njoj to sve očigledno jako prija, pa se trudi da svakog dana zablista sve jače.

(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

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