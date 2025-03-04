Servisne informacije Vesti

Ulica Albanske spomenice sutra bez vode

04.03.2025.
kvar bez vode
foto: pixabay.com

Ulica Albanske spomenice sutra bez vode

Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže, bez vode će sutra, 5. marta, godine biti deo ulice Albanske spomenice.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 17 sati.

ZaječarOnline/O.B.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar