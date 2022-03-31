Od sutra 01.04.2022. godine vodička služba radiće na Feliks Romulijani od 09 do 17 sati, a lokalitet je za posete otvoren od 08 do 20 sati.
Svečano otvaranje turističke sezone na carskoj palati biće održano kada to vremenski uslovi dozvole.
