Naselje Popova plaža i ulica Generala Gambete do 15h bez vode zbog kvara na mreži

31.03.2023.
Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži u ulici Generala Gambete do 15 časova bez vode će biti potrošači ove ulice i naselje Popova plaža.

Ekipe su na terenu.

