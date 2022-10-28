Kultura

Monodrama „Čučuk Stana -Srpkinja i Grkinja“ u sredu u zaječarskom pozorištu

28.10.2022.
Objavio/la: Ognjen Branković

U sredu 2. novembra u zaječarskom pozorištu biće izvedena monodrama „Čučuk Stana -Srpkinja i Grkinja“, autora i reditelja Željka Hubača, u izvođenju Nataše Petrović.

Početak predstave je u 20 sati.

Cena ulaznice je 250 dinara.

