Istorijski arhiv proslavlja krsnu slavu – Mitrovdan

07.11.2023.

Istorijski arhiv „Timočka krajina“ u Zaječaru obeležava svoju krsnu slavu, Mitrovdan, u sredu 8. novembra.

Kako saopštavaju iz Arhiva, rezanje slavskog kolača biće obavljeno u sredu, 8. novembra, u galeriji Arhiva, tačno u podne.

