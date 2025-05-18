Društvo Izdvajamo Servisne informacije Timočka krajina

TVOJA ŠTITNA, TVOJ ŠTIT!

18.05.2025.
FOTO:instagram.com/udruzenjeheroine

Možda je ne vidite, možda o njoj ne razmišljate svakog dana – ali štitna žlezda neumorno radi za naše telo, od prvog jutarnjeg daha do poslednjeg koraka dana.

Zato je i ovog proleća na put po Srbiji krenuo karavan besplatnih pregleda štitne žlezde pod nazivom „Tvoja štitna, tvoj štit”.

Karavan je više od obične zdravstvene akcije!

To je putujući poziv na prevenciju i brigu o sebi koje je udruženje „Heroine“ realizuje uz podršku Fondacije Mozzart.

Ove godine karavan će obići 14 gradova.

Prva stanica bio je Kalemegdan, gde je za samo jedan dan urađeno 80 ultrazvučnih pregleda štitne žlezde na platou kod paviljona Cvijeta Zuzorić.

FOTO:instagram.com/udruzenjeheroine

Zahvaljujući ultrazvučnom napretku, sve češće se otkriva patologija štitne žlezde.
Poremećaji su sve prisutniji zbog savremenog stila života i zastupljeniji su kod ženske populacije, ali ne smemo da zanemarimo ni muški pol.
Ovakvi preventivni pregledi su veoma značajni kako bi se na vreme otkrili poremećaji u radu štitne žlezde i pacijentima omogućilo da brže dođu do lekara i dobiju adekvatno lečenje – istakao je dr Marković.
U svakom gradu pacijentima će ordinacija biti dostupna dva dana.

Besplatni pregledi namenjeni su za žene i muškarce od 20 do 60 godina, koji nemaju postavljenu dijagnozu ne primaju terapiju za poremećaj rada štitne žlezde.

Čekamo vas u ZAJEČARU!

18. maj – 19. maj                                                                                                                                            Od 13h do 19h
Trg Oslobođenja

 

ZAKAZIVANJE pregleda:
Od 12:30 do 13h ispred karavana.
Broj pregleda je ograničen, zato požurite!

 

ZajecarOnline/Blic.rs/Instagram.com/udruzenjeheroine/N.B.

