Zbog radova na mreži u sredu 22. juna bez napajanja električnom energijom biće meštani Šipikova i jednog dela Gamzigradske banje.
U Šipikovu struje neće biti od 09 do 14 sati, dok će u Gamzigradskoj banji isključenje trajati od 8:30 do 14 časova.
