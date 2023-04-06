Izdvajamo Servisne informacije

Raspored planskih isključenja zbog radova na mreži za PETAK

06.04.2023.
U petak 07.04.2023. godine zbog radova na mreži bez napajanja električnom energijom biće u vremenu :

Od 09:00h do 12:00h:

Sokobanjska od br.13 do br.44,

Međumurska,

Sibenička od br.1 do br.5.

Od 10:00h do 14:00h:

Zvezdan – potez Police.

