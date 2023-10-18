Društvo

Obustava saobraćaja u Đerdapskoj ulici

18.10.2023.
foto:pixabay.com

U četvrtak 19. oktobra, zbog održavanja „Trke za srećnije detinjstvo“, doći će do privremene obustave saobraćaja u Đerdapskoj ulici, kod Osnovne škole „Ljubica Radosavljević Nada“.

Saobraćaj će biti obustavljen od 09 do 13 sati.

