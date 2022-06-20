Monodrama „Čučuk Stana- Srpkinja i Grkinja“ večeras na sceni zaječarskog teatra

U zaječarsko pozorištu večeras će biti odigrana predstava „Čučuk Stana – Srpkinja i Grkinja“, autora i reditelja Željka Hubača, u izvođenju Nataše Petrović.
Početak monodrame o srpskoj heroini je u 20 časova, a cena karte je 250 dinara.
