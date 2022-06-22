Zbog radova na mreži, sutra, 23. juna, bez napajanja električnom energijom u vremenu od 08 časova i 30 minuta do 14 časova, ostaće delovi Zvezdana.
Dva sata bez struje će ostati meštani Šipikova.
Struje neće biti od 09 do 14 časova.
