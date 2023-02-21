Izdvajamo Servisne informacije

U utorak deo grada bez struje…

21.02.2023.
Dodaj komentar
Objavio/la: urednik
ilustracija/pixabay.com
POGLEDAJTE PODKAST 'PRIČE U NAMA'

Dana 21.02.2023.god. zbog radova na mreži bez  napajanja el. energijom  u vremenu :

Od 12:00h do 13:30h:

–       Pavla Ilića Veljka,

–       Albanske Spomenice.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar