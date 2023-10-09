Servisne informacije

Planska isključenja struje za utorak 10. oktobar

09.10.2023.
foto: pixabay.com

U utorak 10. oktobra doći će do planskih isključenja struje zbog radova na električnoj mreži.

Od 09 do 16 sati struju neće imati meštani Lenovca.

Od 10 do 13 časova bez struje:

  • Deo Rgotine,
  • Deo Vražogrnca i
  • Trnavac.

