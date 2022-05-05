U petak 6. maja zbog radova na električnoj mreži bez struje biće meštani više mesta.
Od 09.00h do 13.00h:
Prlita – Šontalovo, potez prema repetitoru
Od 08.30h do 14.00h:
Pazarište, potez prema Gnjilaku
