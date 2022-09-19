Društvo

Direktor Uprave sa saradnju s dijasporom i Srbima u regionu u utorak u poseti Zaječaru

19.09.2022.
Objavio/la: Ognjen Branković
Direktor Uprave sa saradnju s dijasporom i Srbima u regionu Ministarstva spoljnih poslova Republike Srbije, Arno Gujon, posetiće Zaječar u utorak 20. septembra.

Za njega će biti upriličen prijem u salonu gradonačelnika Zaječara u 14 časova.

 

