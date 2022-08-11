Povodom Međunarodnog dana mladih, Matična biblioteka „Svetozar Marković“ u Zaječaru organizuje besplatan godišnji upis za korisnike od 15 do 30 godina.
Zainteresovani mogu da dobiju besplatnu člansku kartu u petak 12. avgusta.
