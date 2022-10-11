Zbog radova na mreži u sredu 12. oktobra bez napajanje električnom energijom biće tri zaječarske ulice.
Struje neće biti od 9 do 15 časova u sledećim ulicama:
- Vojvode Stepe,
- Svetozara Markovića od br.124 do br.155,
- Čarapićeva.
