Pojedine ulice u petak bez vode

23.11.2023.
U petak 24. novembra zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže pojedine ulice ostaće bez vode.

U vremenu od 0 do 15 sati bez vode će ostati potrošači u sledećim ulicama:

  • Nikole Pašića (od naselja Dva brata do ulice Narodnog fronta) i ulica 23. divizije

