Servisne informacije

Plansko isključenje struje u sredu 17. aprila

16.04.2024.

U sredu 17. aprila, nadležni najavljuju plansko isključenje struje.

Isključenje je najavljeno u stambenim zgradama Rtanjskoj ulici broj 1, broj 2 i broj 3.

Struje neće biti u periodu od 9 do 12 sati.

ZaječarOnline/O.B.

