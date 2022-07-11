26. Moto skup u Zaječaru, biće održan od 29. do 31. jula. Organizator je zaječarski Moto klub „Triumph“.
Sada već tradicionalno 26. Moto skup održava se na Kraljevici, a organizatori najavljuju dobar provod uz kvalitetan program odličnih bendova.
