Lenovac u ponedeljak bez struje

14.10.2023.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

U ponedeljak 16. oktobra zbog radova na rekonstrukciji mreže bez napajanja električnom energijom ostaće meštani Lenovca.

Struje neće biti u periodu od 9 do 16 sati.

 

