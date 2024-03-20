Servisne informacije

Kvar na mreži – Grlište i Grljaski put bez vode

20.03.2024.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode ostali su meštani Grlišta i Grljanskog puta.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 15 sati.

