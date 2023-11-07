Servisne informacije

Jedna zgrada i ulica bez vode

07.11.2023.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

Zbog rekonstrukcije na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će ostati jedna zgrada i jedna zaječarska ulica.

Kako javljaju nadležni, do 15 časova bez vode biće zgrada u ulici Nikole Pašića 83 i 83a kao i ulica Kosančićev Venac.

