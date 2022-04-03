U Zaječaru je do 18 časova svoje biračko pravo iskoristilo 45,75% upisanih glasača.
Od 15 časova, kada je glasalo 32,8% birača, glasalo je još skoro 13% punoletnih građana Zaječara.
