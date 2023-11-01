Servisne informacije

Grljan u četvrtak bez struje

01.11.2023.

U četvrtak 2. novembra zbog radova na rekonstrukciji mreže bez napajanja električnom energijom ostaće meštani Grljana.

Struje neće biti u periodu od 14:30 do 16:30 sati i to u delu Grljana – VII reon.

