Servisne informacije

Deo Višnjara bez struje

20.09.2023.
foto: pixabay.com

Zbog radova na sistemskoj zameni brojila, bez struje će na nekoliko sati ostati meštani naselja Višnjar.

Od 9 do 13:30 sati struje neće biti u delu naselja Višnjar, prema Novom groblju.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar