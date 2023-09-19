Servisne informacije

Ulica Đure Đakovića bez vode

19.09.2023.
Zbog kvara na na vodovodnoj mreži u ulici Đure Đakovića, stanovnici ove ulice ostaće bez vode.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 14 sati i 30 minuta.

