U ponedeljak 11. jula, zbog radova na mreži, doći će do planskih isključenja struje.
Od 9 do 10 sati bez struje:
- Generala Gambete br. 28.
Od 11 do 13 časova:
- Višnjar – potez Jelovica,
- Višnjar – potez Belgijska pruga,
- Bratujevac.
