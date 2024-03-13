Servisne informacije

Tri ulice bez vode

13.03.2024.
Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže, bez vode ostali su meštani tri zaječarske ulice.

U pitanju su Pionirska, Ulica 1. maja i ulica 27. marta.

Vode neće biti do 15 sati.

