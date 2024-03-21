Servisne informacije

Tri ulice bez vode

21.03.2024.
Zbog rekonstrukcije vodovodne mreže bez vode će ostati meštani tri zaječarske ulice.

Bez vode ostali su stanari Američke, Prizrenske i Jugovićeve ulice.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vode neće biti do 15 sati.

