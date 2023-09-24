Servisne informacije

Šipikovo u ponedeljak bez struje

24.09.2023.
FOTO: ilustracija/pixabay.com

U ponedeljak 25. septembra zbog radova na dalekovodu bez napajanja električnom energijom ostaće meštani Šipikova.

Kako javljaju nadležni, struje neće biti u periodu od 9 sati do 13 sati i 30 minuta.

