Salaš i Koprivnica bez vode

30.01.2024.
Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će u sredu 31. decembra ostati dva zaječarska sela.

Bez vode će zbog kvara ostati meštani Salaša i Koprivnice, do 15 sati.

