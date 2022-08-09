Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će biti meštani nekoliko zaječarskih naselja.
Bez vode potrošači u:
- Šljivaru,
- Bratujevcu,
- Lubnici,
- Planinici,
- Šljivarskom i
- Lubničkom putu.
Normalizacija vodosnabdevanja očekuje se do 16 časova.
