Servisne informacije

Planska isključenja struje u utorak 5. mart

04.03.2024.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

Zbog radova na električnoj mreži, najavljena su planska isključenja struje za utorak 5. mart.

Kako javljaju nadležni, u periodu od 10 do 13 časova, bez električne energije ostaće Nikoličevo i potez Suvodolska reka.

 

