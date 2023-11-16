Servisne informacije

Nekoliko ulica bez vode do 14 časova

16.11.2023.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će do 14 časova ostati četiri zaječarske ulice.

Kako javljaju nadležni, bez vode će biti sledeće ulice: Glamočka, Minićevska, Sutjeska i Vojnička.

