Muškarac se utopio na Vanjinom jazu!

18.07.2024.

Četrdesetjednogodišnji muškarac utopio se danas na zaječarskom kupalištu “Vanjin Jaz”!

Na licu mesta je vatrogasno vozilo, ka0 i vozila policije i hladnjača.

Uviđaj je u toku.

ZaječarOnline/O.B.

