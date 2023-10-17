Servisne informacije

Lenovac ponovo bez struje

17.10.2023.

Zbog radova na rekonstrukciji mreže bez napajanja električnom energijom ponovo će ostati meštani Lenovca.

Kako javljaju nadležni, struje neće biti u ovom zaječarskom selu od 09 do 16 sati.

