Servisne informacije

Lenovac i u petak bez struje

12.10.2023.

Zbog radova na električnoj mreži, meštani Lenovca će i u petak 13. oktobra biti bez struje u dužem vremenskom periodu.

U ovom zaječarskom selu struje neće biti od 9 do 16 časova.

