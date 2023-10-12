Servisne informacije

Lenovac i danas bez struje

12.10.2023.
ilustracija/pixabay.com

Zbog radova na električnoj mreži, meštani Lenovca će i danas biti bez struje u dužem vremenskom periodu.

U ovom zaječarskom selu struje neće biti od 9 do 16 časova.

Preporučujemo:

Dodaj komentar