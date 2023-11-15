Servisne informacije

Kvar u kotlarnici „Pivara“, deo građana bez grejanja

15.11.2023.

Zbog kvara na kotlu u Kotlarnici ”Pivara”, korisnici grejanja koji toplotnu energiju dobijaju iz ovog izvora ostali su bez grejanja.

Normalizacija u snabdevanju očekuje se u toku dana.

