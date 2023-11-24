Servisne informacije

Kvar na vodovodnoj mreži, pojedini delovi grada bez vode

24.11.2023.
pixabay /ilustracija

Zbog kvara na vodovodnoj mreži bez vode će u do 14 časova biti pojedini delovi grada.

Kako javljaju nadležni, vodu neće imati meštani naselja Dva brata do ulice Narodnog fronta i ulice oko Stop-šopa.

