Kvar na Tupižničkom cevovodu, dva zaječarska sela ostala bez vode

27.03.2024.

Zbog kvara na Tupižničkom cevovodu, bez vode ostali su meštani Grlišta i Leskovca.

Prema rečima nadležnih, radovi su u toku, a normalizacija vodosnabdevanja se očekuje u toku dana.

